Man charged in 2016 pipeline protest surrenders

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man who authorities say is linked through DNA evidence to a riot during the Dakota Access pipeline protest three years ago has turned himself into sheriff’s officials in North Dakota.

Prosecutors in Morton County filed charges against Lawrence Malcolm Jr. last month after state investigators were informed by the State Crime Lab that DNA from a cigarette butt found at the scene of a 2016 protest was a match for Malcolm. The 23-year-old Sisseton man is charged with felony criminal mischief and engaging in a riot. An affidavit says more than 100 demonstrators, many with their faces covered, halted construction and vandalized equipment on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Malcolm’s attorney, Bruce Nestor, says the DNA evidence doesn’t prove his client participated in the protest.

