MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A man is being charged with murder after a deadly shooting that happened on Christmas Eve.

Daniel Breijo, a former homeland security officer, is charged with the murder of Nicholas Van Pelt — a North Dakota National Guard Airman, as well as a former Ward County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Police say that the shooting occurred at an apartment on the southwest side of Minot — and that while its cause is currently unknown, Van Pelt and Breijo knew each other before the incident.

Police say a woman was also hurt in the shooting, but she has not been identified.

All district judges and local prosecutors have recused themselves from the case, as they state that they all knew and had encountered both Van Pelt and Breijo in the law enforcement community.

Breijo, who’s from Surrey, is being held in the Ward County Jail on a $2 million bond.

He’s due back in court on February 1.