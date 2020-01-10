Man Charged with Murder, Starting a Fire at a Bismarck Home will be in Court Friday

A man wanted for murder is caught. Earl Roy Howard is a Canadian citizen accused of helping a Bismack woman kill her husband.

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben held a press conference this afternoon.

42-year-old Chad Entzel was found dead during a house fire on Jan. 2 at his rental house on 43rd Avenue in Bismarck. Authorities said Entzel was dead days before the fire and the wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted.

Investigators were led to Entzel’s wife, Nikki Sue, who was arrested Tuesday.

But their investigation didn’t end there. Court documents said Nikki Sue didn’t commit the murder, but that it was Howard, who they couldn’t find at the time.

Then at 11:45 p.m. yesterday, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department was told 41-year-old Howard was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol in connection with the fire and Entzel’s death.

Authorities said he was trying to cross the border at the Blue Water Ridge in Port Huron, Michigan when he was apprehended. Howard was arrested without incident and turned over to the Port Huron Police Department.

Friday, Howard will make his initial court appearance in St. Clair County, Michigan, where it will be determined whether or not Howard will be brought back to Bismarck to stand trial.

“Basically what happens is we make a request to the state he’s in, the jurisdiction, and he will have an opportunity to appear and waive extradition to come back, or he can fight extradition. And then ultimately we go through an additional process called the Governor’s warrant,” said Leben.

Howard is charged with Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Arson, Conspiracy to Commit Arson and Conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.

Entzel’s wife made her initial appearance in court yesterday for the same conspiracy charges

Sheriff Leben said a motive has not yet been identified and there are no other suspects at the moment.