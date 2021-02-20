Man convicted to robbing same bank twice in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a Nebraska man of robbing the same bank in South Dakota twice in a year’s time.

Ferris Valentine was convicted of two counts of bank robbery Thursday in Sioux Falls. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota says the 54-year-old Omaha man and a partner robbed the First National Bank in Sioux Falls in November 2016.

Valentine robbed the same bank the following November. DNA was taken from the first robbery scene in 2016. A match to Valentine’s partner in 2018 led law enforcement to Valentine.

