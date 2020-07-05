Man dead after crash in Bismarck

A 28-year-old man is dead after he was struck on his motorcycle in Bismarck Saturday evening around 6:48 p.m.

The motorcyclist was traveling east on Burleigh Avenue when he failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line.

The driver who was traveling west attempted to avoid the motorcycle but struck him.

The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead. The other driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol.

KX News asked Highway Patrol if alcohol was a factor in the crash. We’re waiting on a response.

