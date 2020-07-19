Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Stark County

An 18-year-old Richardton, North Dakota man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Richardton early Sunday morning.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 12:15 a.m. on 85th Ave SW, about 7 miles southeast of Richardton.

The driver traveling south on 85th Ave SW before he lost control of the vehicle and entered the ditch, and then rolled into a pasture.

The driver was ejected and died on scene due to his injuries. There was a 19-year-old male passenger in the vehicle who was not injured.

