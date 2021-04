A 72-year-old man died in a rear-end collision west of Westhope on Wednesday morning.

Highway Patrol says the 72-year-old was driving a John Deere Gator with a 59-year-old passenger when an 18-year-old woman driving an Acadia crashed into the rear of the gator, sending both vehicles into a ditch.

All three were transported to the hospital.

The 72-year-old died from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.