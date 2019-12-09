Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Man dies in house fire in New Salem

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities say a 59-year-old man is dead after a house fire in New Salem.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office was called about a house explosion shortly before noon last Thursday. Authorities found the body of Richard Doll and some parts of the house damaged by smoke and fire.

The Fire Department inspected the home and determined there was no explosion but there had been a fire.

The sheriff’s office is investigating along with the North Dakota fire marshal, but no foul play is suspected in the death.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Frigid #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Frigid #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9"

Arctic Air Highlights The Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The Week"

Meals on Wheels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Sunday Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Snow"

Military Housing Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Housing Concerns"

Student Delegates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Delegates"

Refugee Meeting Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting Update"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8"

Holiday Travel Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Travel Scams"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Girl's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's Basketball"

Boy's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Basketball"

Ascension Google

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Google"

Touchmark Tempos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Touchmark Tempos"

Protecting Privacy/Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Privacy/Data"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19"

Lego League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego League"

Parkinson's Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkinson's Disease"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge