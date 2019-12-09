Man dies in house fire in New Salem

Authorities say a 59-year-old man is dead after a house fire in New Salem.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office was called about a house explosion shortly before noon last Thursday. Authorities found the body of Richard Doll and some parts of the house damaged by smoke and fire.

The Fire Department inspected the home and determined there was no explosion but there had been a fire.

The sheriff’s office is investigating along with the North Dakota fire marshal, but no foul play is suspected in the death.