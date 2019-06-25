Man Dies of Gunshot Wound in Watford City

A man in Watford City is dead after being found by police with a gunshot wound.

The Watford City Police Department says officers were called to the northeast part of town shortly before 10:26 PM Monday night. There they found a man inside his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say he was taken to the McKenzie County Hospital, where he died of his injuries shortly after.

Authorities say that the public is not at risk, calling it an “isolated incident.” Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Watford City Police Department at 701-444-2400.