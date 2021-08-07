Man dies of medical emergency after altercation with Bismarck police

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

Saturday, Bismarck Police reported that a man suffered a medical emergency that occurred during an altercation with officers, and was later pronounced dead.

Police say they responded to the 300 block of East Turnpike Avenue 12:44 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man screaming outside a residence. When officers arrived, the person was trying to jump a fence into another property.

Police made contact with the person, at which point, the man became aggressive and threatened to kill them. Police say he came toward the officers and fought with them while they were trying to put him into custody.

During the altercation, the man suffered a medical emergency. Officers, fire and ambulance personnel attempted lifesaving measures. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating. The man’s name is being withheld and will be released at a later time, according to police.