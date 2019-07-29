Man Faces Potential Charges After Shooting Himself in the Foot

A 22-year-old man shot himself in the foot Saturday, July 27th after ‘messing around with a firearm’ according to Bismarck Police.

Around 8:20 p.m. on the 2200 Block of Koch Drive police responded to the scene.

There they found the man in need of medical attention.

Charges are pending. BPD says the report has been sent to the state’s attorney for a potential charge of reckless endangerment since other people were in the residence at the time, a Class C Felony.

The report has also been sent to the city attorney for a charge of discharging a firearm within city limits, a Class B Misdemeanor.