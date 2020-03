WDAY is following a story that started developing this morning when officers found a body inside a car.

You’re looking at the NDSCS campus. Police were sent here just after 7 for a report of an older man having unknown problems in his car. When officers showed up, they found the man dead.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected and they’re still trying to figure out what happened. His name, age and what caused his death have not yet been released.