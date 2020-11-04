Fargo man found guilty of killing father he claimed killed himself

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A jury has found a Fargo man who claimed his father fatally shot himself is guilty of killing him. Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Riley faces life in prison for fatally shooting his father 60-year-old Kevin Riley Sr. in September 2018. According to court documents, Christopher Riley called dispatchers and reported his father had shot himself at their Fargo apartment. First responders arrived and found the father dead with a handgun near his body. A medical examiner said that based on the trajectory of the gunshot, it was unlikely to have been self-inflicted. A jury in Cass County agreed Tuesday.

