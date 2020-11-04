Fargo man found guilty of killing father he claimed killed himself

Governor Doug Burgum Wednesday morning appointed Wade Boeshans to fill the District 8 House seat won in Tuesday's election by Dave Andahl, who died a month before the election.

Boeshans, 49, is president and general manager of BNI Energy. He is currently chairman of the Lignite Energy Council, president of the Bismarck State College Foundation and has been involved in advancing critical carbon capture solutions for the state of North Dakota and the lignite industry.