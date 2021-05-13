Man found guilty of manslaughter in Mandan stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A defendant accused of fatally stabbing a man in Mandan last summer has been convicted of manslaughter. A jury in Morton County deliberated about three hours before reaching the verdict Wednesday. The jury found that Arthur Funk was not guilty of murder and negligent homicide. A murder conviction carried a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole. The maximum punishment for manslaughter is 10 years in behind bars. Authorities say Stockert was stabbed nine times during a dispute over the return of a car belonging to Stockert’s girlfriend. Funk allegedly had been staying with her and hadn’t returned her car. Funk claimed self-defense.