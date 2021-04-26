Man identified in Bismarck train fatality

Tanner Hushka, 21, Bismarck, ND is deceased after going around a train arm barricade and getting hit by a train. The collision happened in the 100 block of S 5th St early yesterday morning around midnight.

Bismarck Police conducted interviews and looked at video footage, which showed Hushka walking around the barricade, running across the road, and being struck by a train. Witnesses have also confirmed that he was attempting to beat the train to get to his final destination.

Bismarck Police want the public to know that these incidents, while rare, occur in our city and they are heart breaking to the officers that respond, the families and friends of the deceased, and the operators of the train. Please stay behind the barricade until the train passes, there is no need to be substantially hurt or killed attempting to beat a train.