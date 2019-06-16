Man in Critical Condition Identified after Crash Earlier in the Week

A 61-year-old Mott man is being treated for life-threatening injuries, after getting into a wreck with another car carrying an 18-month-old child this week.

The man was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on 83rd Avenue Southwest, north of Burt.

The second vehicle was a Ford Expedition, driven by a 35-year-old Mott woman, with an 18-month-old passenger. They were traveling eastbound on Highway 21 from Mott to Lake Tschida.

The 61-year-old disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Highway 21. The 35-year-old in the Expedition ran into the Ford F-150, hitting the right rear corner and spinning the F-150 around.

The F-150 came to rest in a ditch.

The driver of the F-150 was transported to Jacobson Memorial Hospital in Elgin for life-threatening injuries. Then, he was life-flighted to CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck.

The woman and child were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Crash is still under investigation with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The woman and child were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The man in critical condition was not.