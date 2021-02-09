Man injured after early morning crash in Richardton

A driver was airlifted to Bismarck after crashing his vehicle on the west edge of Richardton on Tuesday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 39-year-old man was heading east on Old Highway 10 when he failed to negotiate a curve near the intersection with Highway 8.

It was around 3:45 Tuesday morning, and police say the roads were scattered with snow and ice at the time.

The driver entered the ditch, the vehicle flipped over and came to rest in a field, on its top.

He was transported to CHI in Dickinson, but later airlifted to Sanford in Bismarck.

The crash remains under investigation.