Man injured after early morning crash in Richardton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A driver was airlifted to Bismarck after crashing his vehicle on the west edge of Richardton on Tuesday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 39-year-old man was heading east on Old Highway 10 when he failed to negotiate a curve near the intersection with Highway 8.

It was around 3:45 Tuesday morning, and police say the roads were scattered with snow and ice at the time.

The driver entered the ditch, the vehicle flipped over and came to rest in a field, on its top.

He was transported to CHI in Dickinson, but later airlifted to Sanford in Bismarck.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/9

Frigid temps continue with a pattern shift ahead

ND Mom of the Year

NDC FEB 9

College Basketball

Class B basketball

Minot Basketball

Valentines Preps

Kenyatta McLeod

Monday, February 8th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: John Weeda

DoH Testing

Bismarck Humanitarian

YHF: Signs of Frostbite

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Extreme Cold

Election Bill Fails

Truth Commission

Study examines getting pregnant following breast cancer treatment

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/8

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News