Man injured in Burke County motorcycle crash, arrested for DUI, driving without license

A 44-year-old Ray, North Dakota man suffered serious injuries after his motorcycle went off of the roadway outside of Powers Lake Friday night.

Around 6:40 p.m., the motorcyclist was traveling south on County Highway 7, and for unknown reasons went off the roadway and overturned in a ditch.

The driver suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Tioga Medical Center. He was later taken to Trinity Medical Center in Minot.

The driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and cited for driving without a motorcycle license.