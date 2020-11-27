Man injured in Mandan crash

Around 9 this morning, a driver lost control of his vehicle, struck a curb, and rolled over.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol- the incident happened on Main Street West, near 14th Ave. NW, in Mandan.
An 18-year-old was heading west on Main when he lost control of the Chevy Silverado he was driving.
Roads were icy at the time, and the driver was not injured.
However, a 34-year-old passenger was transported to Sanford for non-life-threatening injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.