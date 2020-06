A 38-year-old man is seriously injured after his motorcycle went off Highway 8 near Richardton Saturday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was driving northbound when he went around a curve and into the ditch. He was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson, and was later life-flighted to Sanford in Bismarck.

The crash remains under investigation by North Dakota Highway Patrol.