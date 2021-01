A 62-year-old man was struck and killed by a car Tuesday night while crossing East Broadway Avenue in Bismarck.

Police say around 9:54 p.m., a car driven by a 22-year-old was turning west onto Broadway from North 24th Street and ran into the pedestrian as he was crossing the street.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

His name is being withheld until relatives can be notified.

The crash remains under investigation.