VERONA, N.D. (KXNET) — A 58-year-old Valley City man was killed after he was hit by a loose rock from a belly dump trailer while driving on Highway 1 near Verona early Thursday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 8:11 a.m. on May 25 when the Valley City man was traveling south on Highway 1 in a 2019 Dodge Ram with a fellow passenger (a man from Leeds). The belly dump trailer was heading north and when the two vehicles approached each other, the belly dump trailer released its load of rocks onto the roadway.

A loose rock from this load struck the windshield of the pickup and hit the driver who was then taken to Oakes Hospital where he later died from the injuries he sustained. The passenger was not injured in the incident.

As for the trailer driver, there were also uninjured, and charges against the driver are currently pending a full investigation into the incident. The NDHP noted that the load of rocks was not intended to be dumped onto Highway 1.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol at this time.