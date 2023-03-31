BEULAH, N.D. (KXNET) — One man has been killed following a shooting that took place at Fanatics in Beulah late Thursday night.

Video from the scene sent in by a viewer

According to a Facebook post by the Beulah Police Department, officers reported to the local business for a report of shots fired with two people being hit.

One Beulah officer was able to initiate a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and a male subject was then brought into custody.

As more authorities arrived on the scene, they assisted two people with medical help but pronounced one man dead at the scene.

Police are currently investigating the situation and have stated that there is no immediate danger to the community.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information becomes available.