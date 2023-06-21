WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KXNET) — A man from Arnegard, ND was killed in a crash Wednesday morning near Watford City.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, just after 8:00 a.m., a 39-year-old from Arnegard was driving south on 133rd Ave NE in a Honda Pioneer 1000 UTV when he failed to yield at the intersection of County Road 30. A second driver (a 29-year-old man from Sidney MT) in a Ford F550, was driving on County Road 30 and struck the UTV.

The driver of the UTV was thrown from the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

The crash currently remains under investigation.