Man Leads Authorities Through Field in Lincoln Pursuit

LINCOLN — An attempted traffic stop led to a chase through a field in Burleigh County.

Check out this video sent to us — it shows police following a grey pickup truck through a field near Lincoln.

According to Lincoln Police Department, around 11:05 a.m. a Lincoln Police Officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle when the driver fled.

Officers pursued the vehicle through town until the driver stopped and fled on foot.

At one point, the chase got close enough to a local elementary school causing them to be put on temporary lockdown as a precaution.

The 40-year-old male was caught eventually with the help of citizens, the ND Highway Patrol K-9 unit and the ND Highway Patrol Airplane.

The man faces several charges and has previous warrants out on him as well.

Lincoln PD extends its thanks to the local citizens, ND Highway Patrol and Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.