Man makes Google map to show where Minot’s best Christmas light displays are

‘Tis the season to take in all the Christmas light displays and one man has made it a whole lot easier to find them.

Tyler Schmaltz saw something similar in Bismarck, so he did the same in Minot. He made a Google map that marks the houses with the best Christmas lights.



He and his wife have been driving around town since 2015 seeking them out, and he initially made the page for just his friends and family.



The first year, there were about 15 houses. Now there are 40!



In 2019, he made the map public, and since then it’s gotten about 50,000 views.

“It’s great seeing all the kids being happy about it and seeing people talk about it online,” Schmaltz said. “My nephews love going around and looking at the lights, so it makes them happy.”

He doesn’t list every home with Christmas lights, just the ones that are especially grandiose.

The map even has a key. For example, the red icon means the lights are synced to music.