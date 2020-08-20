Man makes history as first Indigenous member of International Peace Garden Board of Directors

Les Thomas has spent his whole life in Rolette County, home of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, and just a few miles north is the International Peace Garden.

Thomas recently made history when he became the first Indigenous member of the Garden’s Board of Directors since its establishment in 1932.

“There’s 11 members from Canada and 11 members from the United States so it’s an honor to be part of this board to be able to bring that native aspect,” Thomas said.

He says he already has plans for how exactly he will do that.

“We’re looking at putting all the five nations flags in one area and maybe a teepee village, an earth lodge a birchbark area and having native artists where they can display and sell their art,” Thomas said.

International Peace Garden CEO Tim Chapman says having Thomas on the board is a testament to what all the Peace Garden stands for.

“It’s important for the garden, it’s important for the state and the province to represent all people and as a place with the name International Peace Garden it only makes sense to be more inclusive and to tell the history of these lands,” Chapman said.

Thomas says he feels through collaborations with other tribes, there could be an economic impact for the garden, in terms of tourism.

“The development of this certain area, enhancing the native culture here at the peace gardens could be a very big draw to the peace gardens itself,” Thomas said.

And now, a new relationship between the of history the garden, and for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa will bloom.