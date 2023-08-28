WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A man arrested in Williston earlier this month after a police chase is now facing more charges, including attempted murder.

Police say it started just before midnight on August 17.

A man and woman say Joshua Martinez pulled up beside them in his pickup and started shouting and threatening them. The couple told police Martinez followed them and then rammed their car.

Around a half hour later, a Williston police officer spotted Martinez’s pickup and tried pulling him over. Police say Martinez hit the officer’s vehicle trying to get away.

Williams County deputies helped with the chase and used spike strips.

They say Martinez then ran from the pickup, into an apartment and shot at a deputy and a police officer who were chasing him.

Police say when arrested, Martinez admitted to officers he’d been smoking meth and drinking earlier that night.

Martinez was previously arrested in July for burglary, domestic violence, and attempted sexual assault.

He’s expected to go to trial on December 26.