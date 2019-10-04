Man on probation for murder arrested for drunken driving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights use_1557868407595.PNG.jpg

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A return to prison is possible for a man convicted in a 2010 murder after he was arrested this week for driving while intoxicated.

Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Caspers served about 6½ years in prison for the death of Paul Varner before he was released on probation in 2017. He pleaded guilty to felony murder in 2011.

The state Department of Corrections says Caspers was arrested Wednesday by his probation officer. McIntosh County State’s Attorney Mary DePuydt has filed a petition to revoke Caspers’ probation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/4"

A Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Windy Weekend Ahead"

Chronic Illness and Poor Sleep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chronic Illness and Poor Sleep"

High School Volleyball Oct. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 3"

WDA Regional Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Regional Tennis"

WDA Play-in Match

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Play-in Match"

XWA Tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Tour"

Country Woman of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Country Woman of the Year"

Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mason"

Century Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Soccer"

Interior Sec.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interior Sec."

Good Road Recovery Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Road Recovery Center"

MSU Alum

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Alum"

GSI Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "GSI Charge"

Will

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/3"

Get Ready For The Temperature Roller Coaster Ride!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Ready For The Temperature Roller Coaster Ride!"

Tasers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tasers"

Flu Shot Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shot Interview"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge