Man sentenced 10 years for assault resulting in serious bodily injury

A man is sentenced to 10 years in prison for the offense of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Twenty-three-year-old Jonathan Hill was handed down the sentenced today, plus five years of supervised probation.

Jonathan Hill

He must also pay restitution and have no contact with children, without permission.

According to court documents, on Jan. 1, 2019, emergency personnel responded to a home in Fort Totten for a report of an unresponsive baby.

Medical providers found a 20-month old they described as noticeably bruised on the entire face and body.

The infant’s injuries required air transportation, surgical intervention and months-long hospitalization.