Man sentenced 10 years for assault resulting in serious bodily injury

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man is sentenced to 10 years in prison for the offense of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.  

Twenty-three-year-old Jonathan Hill was handed down the sentenced today, plus five years of supervised probation.

Jonathan Hill

He must also pay restitution and have no contact with children, without permission.  

According to court documents, on Jan. 1, 2019, emergency personnel responded to a home in Fort Totten for a report of an unresponsive baby.

Medical providers found a 20-month old they described as noticeably bruised on the entire face and body.

The infant’s injuries required air transportation, surgical intervention and months-long hospitalization.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Legacy Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Basketball"

Mandan Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Wrestling"

Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

USMCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA"

Career Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16"

Alzheimer's Holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Holiday"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16"

Walmart Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Fire"

Ward Co Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Theft"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-16"

SMS Helps Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "SMS Helps Animals"

Raising ND: Santa's gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising ND: Santa's gifts"

Monday Forecast: Morning Flurries & Average Daytime Highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Morning Flurries & Average Daytime Highs"

First Time Hunter

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Time Hunter"

Huff Hills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huff Hills"

Blockhouse Lighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blockhouse Lighting"

Tony Wald

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tony Wald"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Toy Making Career

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toy Making Career"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge