MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Bismarck man is sentenced for his role in the overdose death of a teenage girl.

Mark Rodgers Junior pleaded guilty to five charges Friday prior to sentencing.

He was sentenced to 30 years for the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

Authorities say Rodgers injected the girl with a mixture of meth and fentanyl in December 2020 at a Minot hotel.

In addition to time behind bars, he’s required to pay more than $8,000 in restitution.

He’ll also serve five years on lesser charges, as well as nearly a year on an additional charge.

Each sentence will run concurrently.

Rodgers has accumulated more than 500 days served in the county jail.

Another pretrial conference for Rodgers is scheduled for August 10 in a separate case.