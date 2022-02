A Dickinson man is seriously injured after driving through the middle of a roundabout Sunday morning.

The driver was heading west on Highway 200 near Killdeer when he approached the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 22.

North Dakota Highway Patrol reports his car hit the curb, crossed the northbound lane and entered a ditch before coming to rest.

The driver suffered serious injury and was taken to CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.