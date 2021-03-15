Man seriously injured in Cass County crash after falling asleep at the wheel

A Bismarck man was injured after reportedly falling asleep while driving on Monday afternoon, the North Dakota Highway Patrol says.

According to a press release, the 20-year-old man was driving on I-94 near Mapleton when he fell asleep. He entered a ditch and attempted to steer out but overcorrected, causing his car to roll several times.

He was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. His car was totaled.

Troopers say traffic offense charges are pending, and the crash is under investigation.

