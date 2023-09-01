BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, police arrested a man after they say he showed up at Governor Burgum’s house with a gun.

KX News previously reported that Bismarck police arrested Eduardo Diaz for terrorizing after his neighbors said he shot out their windows with a BB gun and threatened one of them.

On Wednesday, the High Plains Fugitive Task Force says Diaz drove a pickup to the governor’s house on Fourth Street. They say he then parked in the driveway, got out, and sat in the grass out front.

Task Force members and the North Dakota Highway Patrol arrested Diaz.

They then searched the pickup and found a pistol, several magazines, and a nine-millimeter rifle under the backseat.

So far, Diaz is being charged with illegal gun possession and an infraction for marijuana.