Man, truck fall through ice on Patterson Lake

A man was able to escape from his truck and the ice on Patterson Lake after falling through on Thursday morning.

According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, two men, from Dickinson, were leaving their ice house after fishing on Patterson Lake around 5 a.m.

A 38-year-old was driving a truck and a 42-year-old was driving a car, in front of the truck.

As the 38-year-old was driving, his truck fell through the ice. Police say he was able to escape by climbing onto the box from the cab and out of the truck.

When the man driving the car noticed there weren’t any headlights behind him, he turned around to find the truck and saw his friend walking.

Neither man sustained injuries.

