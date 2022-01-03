Man who drove truck into Lake Sakakawea safe, says he got lost

A 60-year-old truck driver has walked away uninjured after his water tank fell through a lake on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department said the driver got lost and took a wrong turn. He drove out on the lake thinking it was an open field.

Sheriff Gary Kuhn says the tanker has been removed and there were no spills. The incident has been reported to the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The man was found walking when authorities arrived. He was treated at the scene and released.