Man who drove truck into Lake Sakakawea safe, says he got lost

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A 60-year-old truck driver has walked away uninjured after his water tank fell through a lake on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Department said the driver got lost and took a wrong turn. He drove out on the lake thinking it was an open field.

Sheriff Gary Kuhn says the tanker has been removed and there were no spills. The incident has been reported to the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The man was found walking when authorities arrived. He was treated at the scene and released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories