MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As KX News previously reported, a North Dakota State Fair food booth owner planned on donating the tips he and his wife made at the fair to the families affected by the Fargo shooting. But their tip jar was stolen from their food truck on Monday.

However, the owner reports, the man who stole the tip jar has been identified. The food booth is called Gobbler Concessions, located in West Park.

The owner, Bob Mlynar, says their neighboring food vendor told them they think they recognized the guy who stole the tip jar, and that he was sitting at a nearby table. When questioned by police the man originally denied it. But the owner of the food booth started looking around the area for the jar and found it under a tree.

Police confronted the man again, and that’s when he admitted, he indeed had taken it. Although the cash was gone, the owners say they are glad the police found him and that he eventually took responsibility.

“The goal was to recognize those officers and their families,” said the owner of Gobbler Concessions, Bob Mlynar. “Their lives have been changed forever, as well as the civilians’ life. And it’s just a little thing that we can do to brighten their day hopefully, a little bit.”

Mlynar says they don’t have a goal amount they’re trying to reach. But they have currently raised more than $700, and are thankful for any donations while they finish out their week on the fairgrounds.