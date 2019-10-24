Manager accused of stealing $100,000 from Minot business

A 40-year-old Minot man is charged after being accused of stealing more than 100,000 from Wallwork Truck Center in Minot.

Ryan Koble was the branch manager of the Minot location during the thefts which took place between July 2018 and September 2019.

Koble is charged with Theft of Property a Class A felony, and faces up to 20 years in jail.

Court documents show Koble was using refund transactions from multiple debit cards issued through local banks.

In an interview with law enforcement Koble admitted he found a loophole in the system in July of 2018 and has been stealing a couple of times per month ever since.

He admits to buying a boat, golf clubs and even a down payment on a pickup.

In his interview with law enforcement, he said he “knew this day was coming.”



In total, he’s accused of stealing $100,737.28 from Wallwork Inc.

His next court date is November 4th.