Mandan 2020 in-person graduation set for Starion Sports Complex May 22-24

Mandan Public Schools will be holding its graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 during the weekend of May 22-24. The event will be in-person at the Starion Sports Complex.

While the planned date for graduation is Sunday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m., the school administration has also set back-up dates of Friday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 23 at 11:00 a.m., in the event weather or other circumstances make the May 24 date impossible.

“We believe by identifying the times now, you and your families can accommodate whichever time and date are selected,” the school administration explained in a prepared statement. A final decision on the date will be made the week of May 18.

However, there will be some restrictions to the ceremony, based on the North Dakota Smart Restart “High School Graduation Ceremony Guidance” released by the Department of Public Instruction.

The department’s guidance sets COVID-19 guidelines school districts must follow in terms of limiting access, seat spacing and changes to limit direct person-to-person contact if they want to hold in-person graduation ceremonies.

For Mandan’s high school graduation, guests are limited to four per graduate.

Other changes:

The district is working on setting up a live stream and recording the event for those who are unable to attend in-person

Mandan Public Schools will be providing photographers to take pictures of graduates as they receive their diplomas. The video and photos will be made available to families, free of charge, after the event.

Graduates unable to attend the ceremony will have their diploma mailed to them after the ceremony.

Other details about the ceremony will be distributed at a later time.

“Please know that we are thrilled to be able to host the 2020 graduation ceremony in a manner that will allow students and guests to be safe but also celebrate our student’s individual accomplishments,” Mandan school officials said in a prepared statement.