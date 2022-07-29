Whether they’re of the string variety, icicles or nets, red and white Christmas lights create a classical aesthetic when used indoors or outdoors.

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” is an all-new attraction coming for the 2022 Christmas season in downtown Mandan.

The newly renovated Dykshoorn Park along with Heritage Park, the Mandan Depot, Beanery, and Mandan/Morton Public Library will all be part of the new holiday season attraction, according to a press release.

The “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” will serve as a central, vibrant, and engaging community space that will inspire the holiday sense through a collection of innovative traditional and modern larger-than-life displays.

The attraction will engage the traditional spirit of the holiday seasons along with activities that will exemplify Mandan’s unique event-capturing philosophy.

“We want to activate these spaces as a place to go where people can easily create their special holiday moments,” said Matt Schanandore, executive director of the Mandan Progress Organization. “It is about creating and facilitating unique holiday experiences; like capturing a perfect holiday selfie, a family picture, or even an engagement. With 15 larger-than-life displays and multiple other features, we have designed this attraction to instill a little bit of holiday magic into every visitor. We also are ensuring that it gives back to the though non-perishable food drive events, and partnerships with local non-profit organizations.”

The project was funded with a $500,000 commitment from the City of Mandan’s Visitors Fun and a $100,000 commitment from the Mandan Progress Organization.

The City of Mandan Visitors Fund stems from a 1% tax on restaurant and lodging sales that is restricted by state law to use for capital improvements and equipment that attracts visitors to the community.

The Mandan Progress Organization will also commit to funding ongoing costs associated with the project through additional sponsorships with the community businesses and members.

The “Mandan Holiday Lights on Main” is a free event and will open on November 26 and be open to the public to visit each evening from 5-10 p.m. until January 7 (weather permitting).