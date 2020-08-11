Mandan apartment fire spread from third floor balcony, police say

Police say the fire that tore through an apartment building in northwest Mandan appeared to start on a third floor balcony.

Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said in a news release Tuesday that police spotted the fire at the Eagle Ridge Apartments while working an unrelated call around 7:10 PM Monday, then called fire officials to respond.

The Mandan Fire Department was assisted by the Bismarck Fire Department and Mandan Rural Fire Department. Mandan Police, Morton County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Area Ambulance, and the American Red Cross also helped at the scene.

Police say fire crews were on scene until 3:00 AM Tuesday.

The investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

A local group organizing relief efforts says 36 families were displaced by the fire.

