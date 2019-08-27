Mandan Apartment Ravaged by Fire to be Demolished

There are new developments today regarding the apartment fire in Mandan last month.

KX News spoke with the manager of the Sunset Bluffs apartments, which confirmed they have decided to tear the building completely down.

Officials tell us the demolition work is expected to begin sometime in the fall but no exact date has been set.

It was earlier thought by Mandan Building inspectors that the building could be saved except for the third floor, which would have to be removed and rebuilt.

All the occupants of the 42 unit complex were displaced when the building caught fire in the early afternoon hours of July 14th.

The company tells us as of now they have no plans to construct a new building once the old one is torn down.