Mandan ‘Art in the Park’ canceled, replaced with ‘Mandan Market’

Coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the 2020 Mandan Art in the Park event, but organizers are hoping a ‘Mandan Market’ program will help fill part of the void.

“The Art in Park Committee made the difficult decision, like so many event hosts, to call off the event

this year,” said Art in the Park Committee President Scott Volkert. “More than half of our vendors were unable to attend for a variety of reasons from personal health concerns to their summer circuit of events being canceled.”

Instead, the Art in the Park Committee and the Mandan Progress Organization plan to hold a “Mandan Market,” an much smaller event that will cater to vendors who are still interested in selling

merchandise and food.

The market is scheduled for July 3 and 4.

What’s the difference between Art in the Park and Mandan Market?

Size and simplicity, says Mandan Progress Organization Director Dot Frank.

Where Art in the Park is a weekend festival filled with activities, music and other programs catering to large crowds in addition to the vendors, Mandan Market will be a smaller, simpler vendor-oriented affair that also matches current COVID-19 public safety protocols.

Complete event details will soon be posted at MandanProgress.org.