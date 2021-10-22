Mandan auto shop gives tips on how to prepare your car for the winter weather

New to North Dakota, or need a refresher?

Winter is on its way and that means you need to get your vehicle prepped.

Rob Mcleod and Travis Feist with Dakota Kustomz said before you even turn your car on, there are some things that you need to be aware of.

“Give your vehicle a good once over before and see if you notice any leaks; some problems that can be avoided before you take off, ” said Mcleod.

“Depending on what vehicle it is, the rule of thumb is, it’s every 3,000 miles you should have your oil changed regardless of what season, or how hot or cold it is,” Feist said.

Though a lot of us don’t want to wait for our car to warm up, Feist said it will be worth it in the long run.

“If you jump into a vehicle when it’s cold like that and you just get in it and start going down the highway, you could have a possibility of blowing a gasket or it’s easy for the motor to lock up because it expands too fast,” Feist said.

Also before rolling, Feist said to check the condition of the tires for baldness — especially before driving in the snow.

“Air pressure is an important thing, make sure that you have the correct air pressure,” Feist said.

Feist adds that if you don’t take of your vehicle, it wont take care of you.

“You probably have more of a possibility of being stranded than you probably have more of a possibility of being stranded than someone that does proper maintenance on their vehicle,” Fesit said.

Of course, if you have any other questions Feist and Mcleod said the pros are always there for you.

For a list of items that should be included in a snow emergency kit, click here.

