Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Mandan Band Puts on Concert For Neighbors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A local band came together to put on a concert for their neighbors.

Brianna Helbing and the outsiders are used to playing in bars, restaurants– and the North dakota country music festival out in New Salem, but they decided to do something a little different. An outdoor quarantine concert.

As a way to practice social distancing and keep people entertained at the same time, the band set up in Helbing’s drive way as neighbors enjoyed the sounds of a variety of music.

“I love the feeling of getting to just bring joy to people with music. It’s like nusic brings joy to myself and it’s one of the best things on earth I truly believe. And it’s just super cool getting to see everyone come together in a way that it’s still self during a time like this and just seen the smiles on people’s faces. It puts a smile on my face,” shares Helbing.

Hebling also performed last week in a similar setting with a band out in Fargo.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dickinson gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson gymnastics"

BSC ESports

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC ESports"

Driveway Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driveway Concert"

Seamstress Making Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seamstress Making Masks"

Fire Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Safety"

Other vaccines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Other vaccines"

Retirement Planning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retirement Planning"

Senior Living Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Living Testing"

Robert One Minute 4-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-26"

Earnest Bell Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earnest Bell Basketball"

Broadway construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway construction"

Law Firm and Restaurant show thanks to first responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Firm and Restaurant show thanks to first responders"

NDSU Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDSU Draft"

Dunn County Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunn County Fatal Crash"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-25-20"

Robert One Minute 4-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-25"

South Prairie Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Prairie Golf"

Autism Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Autism Walk"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge