Mandan bar raising money for Miles of Love Dog Rescue

A Mandan bar is raising money for an animal rescue in a unique way.

For the fifth year in a row, Old Town Tavern is giving guests the chance to win a prize by donating $5 to the Miles of Love Dog Rescue.

Every day in December those who donate can pick a Christmas ball hanging above the bar, smash it with a hammer and find out what they won on a slip of paper inside.

The event is called Christmas for Cody.

It’s named after a dog that Miles of Love rescued in 2015 from a kill shelter in another state.

All the money goes toward that nonprofit and helping animals like Cody.

Bar owner Mike Thompson says the event has grown every year, and this year they’re aiming to raise $8,000, and so far have raised more than $5,000.

“It’s really good to see. In the past it was kind of smaller but now it’s been growing and growing. The more people that find out about it actually want to help also. It’s a lot of fun, too,” Thompson said.

Thompson says local businesses have contributed to the prizes, including a Bismarck jewelry store, which donated four sets of diamond earrings.

He says there are three of those left to be won.