MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, we learned two restaurants are closing along one of Mandan’s busiest streets.

Earlier this week, workers at Hardee’s on Main Street closed the restaurant, and on August 25, KX News learned the property owner at Dakota Farms opted to not renew the lease for the restaurant.

Madison Cermak, who’s in charge of business development for Mandan, says the recent news is disheartening, but she has received interest in both properties.

“You never want to see a family business closing that’s a staple in our city. It’s just unfortunate it happened the same week that Hardee’s is closing as well,” said Cermak.

In a Facebook post, Dakota Farms workers say their last day will be on September 10th.