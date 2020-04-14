Mandan Business Selling Hand Sanitizer

Since the beginning of the pandemic, disinfectant products have been in short supply — that is until a company in Mandan starting selling hand sanitizer to those in need.

Aire-Master specializes in odor control, providing cleaning products and other paper products for businesses in the community, but now the company is selling hand sanitizer.

The company says it’s providing government-standardized santizer in four different sizes.

“We just thought this would be a great opportunity to provide a service to the community. Open it up to the public since hand sanitizer is so hard to find at the local retailers,” said Troy Christian of Aire-Master.

They have been receiving daily shipments of the hand sanitizers, so if you are looking to get hands on some of their products, simply walk-in to 306 13th Avenue NE in Mandan or call ahead at 701-751-5055.