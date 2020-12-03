Mandan businesses call on community to donate to Mandan School Food Pantry

Coronavirus
The community of Mandan is coming together to give back to students.

Four businesses are asking people to help out the Mandan School Food Pantry by donating non-perishable food items

As more students stay home due to COVID, the pantry has only seen an increase in families picking up food boxes.

KX spoke with the school counselor who oversees the pantry.

She says she’s moved by the community’s willingness to help.

“It’s nice to see our community actually coming together and finding it important to help families that are truly in need. And reaching out and putting, like being a bigger part of than who they really are,” said School Counselor Tanya Hepper.

If you want to help and are able to do so, you can drop off non-perishables at RuLissa Boutique, Latidot Ice Cream, Express Yourself Salon & Spa and Blackstone Tavern in Mandan.

