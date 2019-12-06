Mandan Businesses Continue to Close

MANDAN — Many people have noticed a pattern of business closings in Mandan that has some people asking, what is preventing businesses from staying open?

Laughing Sun, Station West and Mandan Depot Bier Hall have all closed their doors in the past six months.

Each business, according to Mandan Business Development, all closed for their own reason.

The restaurants that ran along West Main Street have all moved on to other ventures.

The Director of Mandan Business Development said keeping small businesses open is a community partnership.

“All those years of citizens pleading for more restaurants, they became very accustomed to climbing in their cars and heading elsewhere. And so now I would encourage those citizens to take a look at all our community has to offer,” said Ellen Huber, Mandan Business Development Director.

Construction is happening on the south side of Main Street to expand parking.

The city hopes this will bring in more business to the area.

